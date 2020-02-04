HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > JB Hi Fi Shares Do A Runner As Other Retailers Collapse

JB Hi Fi Shares Do A Runner As Other Retailers Collapse

By | 4 Feb 2020
, ,

While several retailers are calling in the administrators, JB Hi-Fi shares have done a runner climbing 3.9% to $41.360 in early trading today.

Goldman Sachs said that their 1Q20 trading update delivered an “Upside surprise” and that demand for consumer electronics at the big retailer had been robust.

The sentiment is supported by brands who have reported “excellent” sales during the last quarter. The problem ahead according to analysts is the falling Australian dollar and the lack of supply due to the Coronavirus sweeping China with many CE and appliance manufacturing plants closed down by Chinese Government Officials.

Goldman Sachs in a report to investors said that extreme weather conditions and poor air quality in the country are likely to have been positive for the sale of seasonal products as well as products like air purifiers.

“We expect 1H20 comp stores sales growth to be at +3.3% in JBH Australia and +3.5% in New Zealand. While we expect growth to be flat in The Good Guys, we forecast EBIT margin to expand by +45bps” they wrote.

“Overall, we expect 1H20 EBIT to be at A$249mn, ahead of consensus estimates at A$244M”.

Some analysts are claiming that all the consumer electronics and appliance retailers should curtail discounting, consolidate stock a move that will “increase profitability” as supply becomes difficult because of the production problems in China.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
JB HI-FI SALE: $70 Off New Nintendo Switch
JB Hi-Fi Buys $44m Warehouse In Melbourne
Amazon Not So Scary Anymore; Still Lags Behind JB Hi-Fi
Afterpay Shares Spike From Goldman Report
BREAKING NEWS: Target Parts Company With CE Merchandising Manager
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple TV Now On 2019 LG TVs
Content Display Industry
/
February 4, 2020
/
Acer Releases A Monitor For Notebooks
Accessories Acer Display
/
February 4, 2020
/
Why Panasonic TVs Failed To Sell
4K TV 8K TV Brands
/
February 4, 2020
/
Loewe Launch Bild 2 Premium TV Lineup
Display Latest News LCD
/
February 4, 2020
/
ALOGIC & Belkin 2.1 HDMI Finally On Sale In Oz
Accessories Belkin Brands
/
February 4, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple TV Now On 2019 LG TVs
Content Display Industry
/
February 4, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
LG Electronics, who introduced its 2020 smart TVs with the Apple TV support at this year’s CES, is now launching...
Read More