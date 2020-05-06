HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple Confirms Virtual Worldwide Developers Conference

Apple Confirms Virtual Worldwide Developers Conference

By | 6 May 2020
, ,

Apple has confirmed that it will be hosting its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC20) virtually this year via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website this year. Further information such as timetables will be released on these platforms at a later date.

The virtual event will be free and is set to commence on the 22nd June.

Historically, the conference gives developers early insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. This is an important event for app developers, as the App Store is now in 175 different countries and regions, and has over 500 million people visiting it each week.

“WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Alongside the WWDC20 Apple will be hosting the virtual Swift Student Challenge, held via the Swift Playgrounds app. Student developers can submit their entry to the challenge from now until the 17th of May.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , , ,
You may also like
COVID-19 Retail: JB HI-FI’s Appliances & Tech Sales Skyrocket
Huawei Tipped To ReLaunch Updated P30 Pro
ACCC: ‘Mainly Bad, But Some Good From COVID-19’
Consumer Confidence Improves Fifth Week In A Row
Q1 Global Smartphone Demand Lowest On Record
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

COVID-19 Retail: JB HI-FI’s Appliances & Tech Sales Skyrocket
Coronavirus JB Hi-Fi Latest News
/
May 6, 2020
/
COMMENT: Nine All Bluff Over NRL, Competitors Wait To Step In
Comment Content Latest News
/
May 6, 2020
/
Treasurer Grants Virtual AGM Green-Light Amid COVID19
Industry Latest News
/
May 6, 2020
/
Hewlett Packard, Shares Down 30%, Local Profits Down 71% As They Battle Lenovo, Acer & Dell
Acer Brands Dell
/
May 6, 2020
/
Huawei Tipped To ReLaunch Updated P30 Pro
Huawei Latest News Smart Phones
/
May 5, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

COVID-19 Retail: JB HI-FI’s Appliances & Tech Sales Skyrocket
Coronavirus JB Hi-Fi Latest News
/
May 6, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
While many retailers are struggling during the COVID-19 lockdown, the JB HI-FI group, which includes The Good Guys, has reported...
Read More