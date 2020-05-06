Apple Confirms Virtual Worldwide Developers Conference

Apple has confirmed that it will be hosting its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC20) virtually this year via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website this year. Further information such as timetables will be released on these platforms at a later date.

The virtual event will be free and is set to commence on the 22nd June.

Historically, the conference gives developers early insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. This is an important event for app developers, as the App Store is now in 175 different countries and regions, and has over 500 million people visiting it each week.

“WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Alongside the WWDC20 Apple will be hosting the virtual Swift Student Challenge, held via the Swift Playgrounds app. Student developers can submit their entry to the challenge from now until the 17th of May.