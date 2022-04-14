HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Shortages Reach Peak With Chinese Lockdowns Causing Halt In Operations

By | 14 Apr 2022

Major manufacturer of Apple iPhones, Pegatron, has announced a hiatus in production at two of its Chinese factories. Lockdowns have riddled Shanghai for a number of weeks, preventing business from operating at full capacity.

Despite Tuesday marking an ease in restrictions, allowing the city of 25 million to return to some form of normal, Pegatron announced the halt to operations “”in response to Covid-19 prevention requirements from local government” in a stock exchange filing.

Via work with authorities, the company hopes “to resume the operations as soon as possible.”

The manufacturing and production sector were hit particularly hard by the lockdowns, being one of the most infected demographics.

As a result, those waiting for Apple products, particularly MacBook Pro laptops, may have to wait longer. Alongside Pegatron, who are a major producer of Apple products, over 30 Taiwanese companies have also reduced or suspended production.

MacBook Pro wait times for those in the U.S. have reached as late as June, while lower end 14” models have been pushed back to the 26th of May.

While iPhone shipments don’t yet appear to be delayed, the Pegatron factories recently closed made up a major part of the iPhone production line. Apple are yet to comment.


