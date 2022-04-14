Amazon will start charging sellers a 5 per cent petrol and inflation surcharge, as the e-commerce giant looks to pass on extra expenses to its merchants.

The surcharge applies to sellers who use the ‘Fulfilment by Amazon’ service to store inventory and ship goods to customers.

Amazon has stressed that the surcharge is temporary: “a mechanism broadly used across supply chain providers” they explain.

“We have experienced significant cost increases and absorbed them, wherever possible, to reduce the impact on our selling partners,” Amazon told sellers.

“In 2022, we expected a return to normalcy as COVID-19 restrictions around the world eased, but fuel and inflation have presented further challenges.”