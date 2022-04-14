Expanding on their current agreement with the Walt Disney Company, Fetch TV are now offering their subscribers access to the Disney+ streaming service in Australia. The streaming service aggregator currently offers other Disney services such as National Geographic and ESPN, with Disney+ adding to their arsenal of entertainment offerings.

Fetch TV have established themselves as a one stop shop for all things entertainment, combining Free TV with a range streaming services, allowing users to access it all in one place. CEO of Fetch TV Scott Lorson has expressed his excitement at the partnership, saying that the addition of the Disney+ service helps to round out their already substantial offering.

“We are delighted to add Disney+ to the Fetch platform, and further extend our partnership with Disney. Fetch is committed to providing ‘all your entertainment, easy’, and no aggregation platform is complete without Disney+ which offers some of the best loved and most popular content available. We know that Fetch subscribers will be thrilled with the addition.”

Senior Vice President and Managing Director of The Walt Disney Company in Australia and New Zealand, Kylie Watson-Wheeler further underlined what the partnership meant, and the potential for both companies to grow.

“We’re excited Disney+ is now available on Fetch TV, with our world’s-best content and entertainment added to the platform. Fetch continues to make great strides as an aggregator platform, and its willingness to embrace innovation and our long-standing partnership underpin this expanded offering. Disney’s EPSN and National Geographic linear channels are already offered on Fetch. With an ever-growing catalogue, exciting new releases and exclusive original content, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on Disney+.”

Subscribers who sign up before June 30th will gain access to a free month of Disney+. The service will initially be exclusive to the Mighty or Mini 4k Fetch Box, however the company plans to roll the feature out to the Fetch Mini.