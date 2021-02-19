The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) is calling on Australian internet service providers (ISPs) to block illegal offshore gambling websites following numerous complaints.

“The ACMA undertook investigations which found them to be operating in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.” the ACMA said. “We urge Australian users of these sites to withdraw their money now.”

Since ACMA made its first blocking request in November 2019, 222 illegal gambling websites have been blocked and 100 illegal services have pulled out of the Australian market.