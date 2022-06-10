Apple is expanding its laptops in both directions, with a larger MacBook Air and its smallest laptop since it discontinued the 12-inch MacBook in 2019.

This is part of a wider plan to capture more market share using its own inhouse chips, including the recently-revealed M2.

The 15-inch MacBook Air would be the first of that size in the Air’s 14-year history, and will be modelled after the new redesigned Air announced earlier this week (pictured below), with a thinner build.

It may come to market as early as second quarter 2023, according to Bloomberg sources.

The 12-inch laptop will come towards the end of 2023, and marks the company’s first in that size since 2015’s slim-frame MacBook model, which was roundly criticised for its performance issues, including keyboard failures.

It may join the MacBook Pro range, which currently features 13.3-inch, 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch models.

Apple is also tipped to release MacBook Pros with the updated M2 Pro and M2 Max chips as early as the end of this year.