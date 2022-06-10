HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Smartphone Camera Lenses Set To Be Reduced, New Report

Smartphone Camera Lenses Set To Be Reduced, New Report

By | 10 Jun 2022

The high demand for premium cameras in flagship smartphones has resulted in unprecedented software innovation and a plateau in the number of fitted camera sensors.

In a report released by Counterpoint Research, they claimed that innovation is pushing smartphone camera development in new directions, resulting in a reduced number of camera sensors fitted to a smartphone, longer focal lengths and higher image processing demands.

Camera counts on smartphones have rarely exceeded three since 2019, and the average number seems to be slowly decreasing, according to the report.

Credit: PetaPixel

Camera quality has advanced in many more ways than just megapixel counts and lens quality too.. Software advancements have allowed for more algorithm-based and multi-camera photography.

The growth in algorithm-based photography has put pressure on chip developers to develop more and more powerful processors.

Qualcomm VP Rajen Vagadia says that thanks to camera software advancements, providing smartphone developers with more powerful chipsets is more important than ever.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Motorola Moto Edge Specs Leaked
Smartphone Sales To Decline This Year
Samsung Make Major Push For Rollable Smartphone
Sony Says Smartphones Will Soon Replace DSLR Cameras
Future Apple Watches May Have A Camera
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aldi Selling 70-Inch 4K WebOS TV For $699
Latest News
/
June 10, 2022
/
IKEA Urgently Recalls Dangerous Coffee Machine
Latest News
/
June 10, 2022
/
Federal Court Orders Twitter To Identify Anonymous User
Latest News
/
June 10, 2022
/
News Corp Launches Local Sport Streaming Service
Latest News
/
June 10, 2022
/
Taiwan Steps Up To Stabilise Chip Supply Chain
Latest News
/
June 10, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aldi Selling 70-Inch 4K WebOS TV For $699
Latest News
/
June 10, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Aldi’s latest Special Buys range features a number of electrical bargains, including a 70-inch TV for only $699. The 70″...
Read More