Xbox Design Lab Launches In Australia

Xbox Design Lab Launches In Australia

By | 10 Jun 2022

Aussie gamers will now be able to design their own customised controllers, as Xbox Design Lab finally launches in Australia.

You can choose from a palette of 29 colours, including pastel colours and camo patterns, select various button styles, personalise it further with metallic finishes, rubberised grips or engraving.

Xbox will deliver it anywhere in Australia within 28 days.

This launch in Australia is very-well timed, considering today’s announcement that Xbox Game Pass will be baked into Samsung’s 2022 range of Smart TVs.

What better way to prepare then by designing your own ridiculous, bedazzled controller?

 



