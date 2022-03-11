HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Offers Three Free Months Of Apple TV+ To Sony PlayStation 4 Owners

Apple Offers Three Free Months Of Apple TV+ To Sony PlayStation 4 Owners

By | 11 Mar 2022

Sony and Apple are joining forces to bring owners of the PlayStation 4 three months of free Apple TV+. Despite being a last-gen console, Sony and Apple are looking out for owners of the PS4, in part due to the stock shortages and shipping issues plaguing the PlayStation 5.

PS5 owners have been eligible for 6 free months of the service since July 22, 2021, and just like their PS4 owning colleagues, must redeem their free trial by July 22, 2022.

This, alongside the fact that Sony are continuing to support the last-gen console through updates, game releases and more, prove that the era of the PS4 has not come to an end quite yet. Despite gaming demand being at an all-time high, the PS5 is not selling the units the PS4 did on release, largely in part due to stock shortages.

Credit: George Dolgikh/Shutterstock

Owners of either console need to simply sign up to both Apple TV and PSN (PlayStation Network), download the Apple TV+ app on their console and login. As long as you’re not already a user of the service, you should have three months load onto your account automatically and will only be charged the monthly fee of $4.99 USD if you don’t cancel your subscription.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Apple’s New Studio Display May Already Be Outdated, Leak Suggests
Apple’s iPhone SE 3 Hailed As ‘Pretty Ok’
M2 Chips Coming To Apple Computers Later This Year
Peloton Adds Apple Watch Integration
Russian Sanctions Kill $4.6 Billion Gaming Market
">rel="nofollow"
">
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Uniden Donates 100 Waterproof UHF Radios In Support Of NSW Flood Relief
Latest News
/
March 11, 2022
/
Struggling Peloton FailsTo Attract Consumer To Expensive Sydney Brand Store
Latest News
/
March 11, 2022
/
Apple’s New Studio Display May Already Be Outdated, Leak Suggests
Latest News
/
March 11, 2022
/
Apple’s iPhone SE 3 Hailed As ‘Pretty Ok’
Latest News
/
March 11, 2022
/
Nintendo Delays ‘Advanced Wars’ Game For Obvious Reasons
Latest News Nintendo
/
March 11, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Uniden Donates 100 Waterproof UHF Radios In Support Of NSW Flood Relief
Latest News
/
March 11, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Uniden has donated 100 Waterproof UHF radios to the SES and volunteers selflessly supporting those devastated by the recent floods....
Read More