Sony and Apple are joining forces to bring owners of the PlayStation 4 three months of free Apple TV+. Despite being a last-gen console, Sony and Apple are looking out for owners of the PS4, in part due to the stock shortages and shipping issues plaguing the PlayStation 5.

PS5 owners have been eligible for 6 free months of the service since July 22, 2021, and just like their PS4 owning colleagues, must redeem their free trial by July 22, 2022.

This, alongside the fact that Sony are continuing to support the last-gen console through updates, game releases and more, prove that the era of the PS4 has not come to an end quite yet. Despite gaming demand being at an all-time high, the PS5 is not selling the units the PS4 did on release, largely in part due to stock shortages.

Owners of either console need to simply sign up to both Apple TV and PSN (PlayStation Network), download the Apple TV+ app on their console and login. As long as you’re not already a user of the service, you should have three months load onto your account automatically and will only be charged the monthly fee of $4.99 USD if you don’t cancel your subscription.