HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Shriro Profits Crash 35.4% As Revenues Slump In Oz 19%

Shriro Profits Crash 35.4% As Revenues Slump In Oz 19%

By | 11 Mar 2022

Sydney based distributor Shriro has seen a reversal of fortunes, with revenues falling for the past six months by over 19% in Australia, profits fell 35.4%.

The distributor of Omega, Casio, and Heston barbecues products has gone from record profits to a slump in sales overall despite international revenue increasing by 29.4%.

They have also seen an exit of key staff.

Revenues fell from $112.6M in the sale six months 2020 to $95.9 million at December 2021.Operating expenses went from $26.5M due to increased shipping and other cost increases.

Profit after tax fell from $13.5M to $8.2M a decrease of 39.3%

The Company that lasts Blanco last year and had to handle a major cyber-attack on their business grew US revenue by 115.0%.

Shriro management said that they expect to receive Cyber related insurance relief of $1M in 2H22.

This additional reimbursement was not included in 1H22, however the associated costs have been included in the 1H profits.

Despite domestic revenue being down 19.3% the Companies premium BBQ brand Everdure by Heston grew sales
by 26.2%.

Also rebounding strongly was the Companies G-Shock watch business.

The Company said that they have recently invested in new BBQ consumer market research and is investigating new products in an effort broaden its range of BBQ products globally.

Shiro management said that January revenue was up 3.8% pcp as the retail returns to operating in a business-as-usual mode.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Hack Attack Takes Down Distributor For Three Weeks
Shriro To Lose 10% Of Revenue As Blanco Goes Direct
BREAKING NEWS: Shriro Hacked Feds Cyber Security Called In
Appliance Distributor Shriro Rocketing Along, No Debt & 180% Growth
Shriro Reports 49% Lift In Revenues But No New Head Office
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Uniden Donates 100 Waterproof UHF Radios In Support Of NSW Flood Relief
Latest News
/
March 11, 2022
/
Struggling Peloton FailsTo Attract Consumer To Expensive Sydney Brand Store
Latest News
/
March 11, 2022
/
Apple’s New Studio Display May Already Be Outdated, Leak Suggests
Latest News
/
March 11, 2022
/
Apple’s iPhone SE 3 Hailed As ‘Pretty Ok’
Latest News
/
March 11, 2022
/
Nintendo Delays ‘Advanced Wars’ Game For Obvious Reasons
Latest News Nintendo
/
March 11, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Uniden Donates 100 Waterproof UHF Radios In Support Of NSW Flood Relief
Latest News
/
March 11, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Uniden has donated 100 Waterproof UHF radios to the SES and volunteers selflessly supporting those devastated by the recent floods....
Read More