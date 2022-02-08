Apple Music has discontinued its three-month trial period for new subscribers, now offering just one month.

The company has offered three months since launching in Australia back in June, 2015.

It seems an odd move to make this cut just as Spotify are forcing customers to shop elsewhere, but at least the tech giant hasn’t hiked its free: costing $11.99 a month for regular, $14.99 for family, $5.99 for students, and $4.99 for Apple Music Voice.

Apple’s three month trial was the subject of controversy when introduced in 2015, after it was revealed the company wouldn’t paid out artist royalties based on this free period.

Taylor Swift wrote the company an open letter, which resulted in the company reversing this stance.

“I’m sure you are aware that Apple Music will be offering a free 3 month trial to anyone who signs up for the service,” she wrote.

“I’m not sure you know that Apple Music will not be paying writers, producers, or artists for those three months. I find it to be shocking, disappointing, and completely unlike this historically progressive and generous company.”