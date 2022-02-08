HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Music Cuts Free Trial In Australia

Apple Music Cuts Free Trial In Australia

By | 8 Feb 2022

Apple Music has discontinued its three-month trial period for new subscribers, now offering just one month.

The company has offered three months since launching in Australia back in June, 2015.

It seems an odd move to make this cut just as Spotify are forcing customers to shop elsewhere, but at least the tech giant hasn’t hiked its free: costing $11.99 a month for regular, $14.99 for family, $5.99 for students, and $4.99 for Apple Music Voice.

Apple’s three month trial was the subject of controversy when introduced in 2015, after it was revealed the company wouldn’t paid out artist royalties based on this free period.

Taylor Swift wrote the company an open letter, which resulted in the company reversing this stance.

“I’m sure you are aware that Apple Music will be offering a free 3 month trial to anyone who signs up for the service,” she wrote.

“I’m not sure you know that Apple Music will not be paying writers, producers, or artists for those three months. I find it to be shocking, disappointing, and completely unlike this historically progressive and generous company.”



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Spotify Shares Off 18% As Demand For Neil Young Music Surges
Neil Young Attacks Spotify For “Neutered” 5% Sound Quality
Spotify Sound Questionable As Another Top Artist Quits Platform
IKEA And Sonos Light Up Your Musical Life
Spotify HiFi Indefinitely Delayed
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Big Samsung Event Tonight, New Galaxy S22, Tab S8 Tablets & Speaker Tipped
Latest News
/
February 9, 2022
/
Peloton Tipped To Close OZ Operation After 2,800 Employees Sacked
Latest News
/
February 9, 2022
/
Blizzard Announces First Warcraft Mobile Game
Latest News
/
February 8, 2022
/
EXCLUSIVE:European TV Brand To Launch Premium Mobile, Watch + Big New Amp
Latest News
/
February 8, 2022
/
Video Platform Rumble Offers Joe Rogan $100M To Leave Spotify
Latest News
/
February 8, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Big Samsung Event Tonight, New Galaxy S22, Tab S8 Tablets & Speaker Tipped
Latest News
/
February 9, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Tonight, Samsung is rolling out another key Unpacked event for the launch of a new Galaxy S22 smartphone, also tipped...
Read More