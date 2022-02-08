HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Investment In Australian Retail Assets Up 82%

Investment In Australian Retail Assets Up 82%

By | 8 Feb 2022

Australian retail asset investments increased to $12.7 billion last year, in what could signify both a desire for investors to offload their assets, and of canny investors and super funds taking advantage of the uncertain retail market.

Colliers’ Retail Capital Markets Investment Review reports an 82 per cent jump in assets sold in 2021, compared to 2020. The average asset was estimated at $76 million.

Lachlan MacGillivray, Colliers’ head of retail investment in Australia, credits the recovery of consumer confidence and the return to brick-and-mortar shopping for the asset turnover.

“Across the retail market, we have seen high net worth investors and major superannuation funds looking to deploy capital into land or development-rich assets,” MacGillivray said.

“The consumer’s preference for social interactions and experience has reinforced asset performance and fuelled a recovery in spending.”



