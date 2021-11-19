HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple, Live Nation Hit With $2B Lawsuit For Astroworld Disaster

Apple, Live Nation Hit With $2B Lawsuit For Astroworld Disaster

By | 19 Nov 2021
,

Apple and Live Nation, as well as performers Drake and Travis Scott, have been hit with a US$2 billion lawsuit filed on behalf of 282 victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston, which resulted in the deaths of ten concert-goers

“The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk,” said Texas-based attorney Thomas Henry in a news release.

“My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions, and they want to send the message to all performers, event organisers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again.”

Henry told Hollywood Life magazine that a number of his clients are teenagers who “had to step over dead bodies” during the melee.

“They have injuries ranging from heart attacks, to heart issues, to brain injuries, to spinal injuries, to broken bones, broken legs, eye injuries, internal organ injuries, bruising and bleeding,” he said, adding there is “just a whole calamity, emotional injuries” that were suffered.

“Those who were injured are still very traumatised because they had to step over dead bodies,” he continued.

“They didn’t have a choice because there was nowhere to move. These people were trapped. The crushing effect was so heavy and so hard. They couldn’t breathe. They couldn’t get out.”

 

