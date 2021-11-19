HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Brings NVIDIA Cloud Gaming To TVs

LG Brings NVIDIA Cloud Gaming To TVs

By | 19 Nov 2021

From today, owners of select 2021 LG TVs will be able to play Nvidia’s GeForce NOW cloud game-streaming service on their television, a world-first sure to delight gamers.

The GeForce NOW app is currently available in beta (via the LG Content Store) on various 2021 LG 4K OLED, QNED MiniLED and NanoCell TV models in over 80 markets — including Australia — with 35 free-to-play games already available, including Rocket League, Destiny 2, Guardians of the Galaxy and Crysis Remastered Trilogy

Users will need a compatible controllers, but no additional hardware. The games are playable at 1080p resolution with 60 frames per second, and lightning-fast 1 millisecond response times.

“LG customers are expecting the best when it comes to gaming on a large screen,” said Lee Sang-woo, senior vice president of corporate business strategy at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company.

“Partnering with NVIDIA to bring GeForce NOW to LG TV owners is a sign of our commitment to deliver the best gaming experience on LG TVs running webOS.”

