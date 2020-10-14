HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple Launch Great News For Sonos Stock As Shares Rise By 5.7%

Apple Launch Great News For Sonos Stock As Shares Rise By 5.7%

By | 14 Oct 2020
,

Sonos stock took an unfortunate tumble after Apple quietly pulled its products and other audio goods from the likes of Bose and Beats last week.

But after Apple’s launch event today, it seems like fears the new HomePod would gobble up California-based Sonos business in the audio market were unfounded.

Sonos recovered nicely during the October 13 virtual launch and bounced back by 5.7% by the end of the day to $14.99, after trading at around $14.50 before Apple’s announcements.

It was Apple which suffered a stock plummet today instead, with shares dipping by almost 2.5% as the tech giant introduced the iPhone 12 models, HomePod and MagSafe chargers.

Apple’s smart speaker could still pose a threat to Sonos’ market share and it remains to be seen how its shares will fare after the official release date.

The move to dump Sonos been coming for a while, now Apple is serious about getting a larger share of the audio market with a new range of sound gear which includes the new network speakers and a yet-to-be released pair of over-ear headphones.

Sonos already knows which Apple consumers have downloaded the Sonos app with insiders telling ChannelNews that Apple iPhone owners make up more than 60% of sales.

While Apple’s damage to Sonos’ stocks is not as severe as industry analysts suspected, the audio company’s stock still remains down 4.2% from Oct. 5, the day before Apple concerns hit breaking point.

About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Apple Market Value Plummets By A Whopping $113b After iPhone 12 Launch
iPad Air 4 Set To Hit Shelves Same Day As iPhone 12 Release
All The Biggest Announcements From Apple’s Launch Event
Apple Stock Falls 4% After New 5G iPhone Launch
Apple Trademarks ‘iPhone For Life’ Ahead Of 12 Release
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Review: Don’t Be Fooled By The Size Of Zendure’s SuperMini Battery – It’s Tiny But Powerful
Latest News Latest Reviews
/
October 14, 2020
/
Panasonic Launches High-End Compact Cinema Camera
Camera Latest News Panasonic
/
October 14, 2020
/
New Artnovion Acoustic Panels Coming To Oz
Brands Distributors Latest News
/
October 14, 2020
/
Apple Market Value Plummets By A Whopping $113b After iPhone 12 Launch
Apple Latest News
/
October 14, 2020
/
Physical Goods Subscriptions To Beat Digital Subscriptions by 2025
Industry Latest News
/
October 14, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Review: Don’t Be Fooled By The Size Of Zendure’s SuperMini Battery – It’s Tiny But Powerful
Latest News Latest Reviews
/
October 14, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
We may longer be travelling far and wide for the time being – but power stations still have a huge...
Read More