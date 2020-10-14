HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Hardware > Chromebooks > Chromebook Shipments Set To Soar 28% YoY In 2021

Chromebook Shipments Set To Soar 28% YoY In 2021

By | 14 Oct 2020
,

Chromebook notebook shipments are forecast to soar 28.7% year-on-year in 2021, driving a broader increase in global notebook PC shipments of 4.7% year-on-year.

According to latest research from analytics firm, Omdia, notebook shipments are expected to leap 14.1% year-on-year in 2020 [195.7 million units], with Chromebooks notching the largest growth – up 67% to 22.2 million units this year.

Omdia forecasts Chromebook growth to persist into 2021 to around 28.6 million units.

Growth is attributed to remote working trends following the COVID19 crisis, triggering replacement demand for desktop PCs with notebooks.

Global notebook PC / Chromebook shipments and YoY change (2018 – 2024)

“Under the trend of this new normal, notebook PC shipment will grow continuously by the replacement of desktop PCs and the rapid expansion of the age group of notebook PC users,” states Omdia senior principal analyst, Jeff Lin.

The firm expects demand for notebooks to further leap in the first half of 2021, as enterprises accelerate the improvement of privacy and security for remote working.

Many global governments have issued planned subsidy programs for educational notebooks and work-from-home measures, further prompting demand.

Omdia expects PC vendors to more actively promote premium notebooks in 2021 with next-gen robust component upgrades, which will also accelerate replacement demand.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Amazon Prime Day Two Deals: De’Longhi, Tefal & More
Philips & Nintendo Among Amazon Prime Day Best-Sellers
LG Ramps Up Streaming Apps On webOS Smart TVs
Google Launch Voice Commands For Nike Sneakers
Google Could Be Forced To Offload Chrome, DoJ Set To Take Action
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Review: Don’t Be Fooled By The Size Of Zendure’s SuperMini Battery – It’s Tiny But Powerful
Latest News Latest Reviews
/
October 14, 2020
/
Panasonic Launches High-End Compact Cinema Camera
Camera Latest News Panasonic
/
October 14, 2020
/
New Artnovion Acoustic Panels Coming To Oz
Brands Distributors Latest News
/
October 14, 2020
/
Apple Market Value Plummets By A Whopping $113b After iPhone 12 Launch
Apple Latest News
/
October 14, 2020
/
Physical Goods Subscriptions To Beat Digital Subscriptions by 2025
Industry Latest News
/
October 14, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Review: Don’t Be Fooled By The Size Of Zendure’s SuperMini Battery – It’s Tiny But Powerful
Latest News Latest Reviews
/
October 14, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
We may longer be travelling far and wide for the time being – but power stations still have a huge...
Read More