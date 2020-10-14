Chromebook notebook shipments are forecast to soar 28.7% year-on-year in 2021, driving a broader increase in global notebook PC shipments of 4.7% year-on-year.

According to latest research from analytics firm, Omdia, notebook shipments are expected to leap 14.1% year-on-year in 2020 [195.7 million units], with Chromebooks notching the largest growth – up 67% to 22.2 million units this year.

Omdia forecasts Chromebook growth to persist into 2021 to around 28.6 million units.

Growth is attributed to remote working trends following the COVID19 crisis, triggering replacement demand for desktop PCs with notebooks.

“Under the trend of this new normal, notebook PC shipment will grow continuously by the replacement of desktop PCs and the rapid expansion of the age group of notebook PC users,” states Omdia senior principal analyst, Jeff Lin.

The firm expects demand for notebooks to further leap in the first half of 2021, as enterprises accelerate the improvement of privacy and security for remote working.

Many global governments have issued planned subsidy programs for educational notebooks and work-from-home measures, further prompting demand.

Omdia expects PC vendors to more actively promote premium notebooks in 2021 with next-gen robust component upgrades, which will also accelerate replacement demand.