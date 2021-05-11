Apple has invested another US$45 million into precision glass-manufacturing company Corning, who has provided the glass for every generation of the iPhone, among other Apple products.

This follows US$450 million worth of cash injections over the past four years, as part of Apple’s $5 billion Advanced Manufacturing Fund.

According to Apple, the funding will “expand Corning’s manufacturing capacity in the US and drive research and development into innovative new technologies that support durability and long-lasting product life, building on both Apple and Corning’s deep commitment to protecting the environment.”

“Apple and Corning have a long history of working together to accomplish the impossible,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

“From the very first iPhone glass, to the revolutionary Ceramic Shield on the iPhone 12 lineup, our collaboration has changed the landscape of smartphone cover design and durability.

“Ceramic Shield is a prime example of the technologies that are possible when deep innovation meets the power of American manufacturing.

“We’re so proud to work alongside Corning, whose 170-year-old legacy is a testament to the ingenuity of the US workforce.”