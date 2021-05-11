Invitation-only live chat audio app Clubhouse is releasing a test version of its app to Google’s Android users in the US.

The app spiked in popularity early this year after celebrity billionaire Elon Musk and others appeared in audio chats and sparked copycats from larger rivals, including Facebook and Twitter.

Until now it has been available only to users of Apple devices and by invitation. But downloads of the app, one measure of popularity, have fallen significantly.

App research company Sensor Tower says Clubhouse peaked in February with 9.6 million downloads. That number fell to 2.7 million in March and 900,000 downloads in April, raising questions about its long-term viability.

The Android launch is expected to reach more new users globally.