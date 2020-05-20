HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > ‘Apple Glass’ Tipped To Debut Next Year

‘Apple Glass’ Tipped To Debut Next Year

By | 20 May 2020
, ,

Apple’s hotly anticipated augmented reality smart spectacles are tipped to debut next year, according to renowned tech leaker Jon Prosser – starting from US$500.

The host of Front Page Tech, Prosser claims to have seen a video prototype of the ‘Apple Glass’ specs, which will likely not have an image-capturing camera for privacy concerns.

He claims Apple intended to reveal the specs as an additional unveiling at the end of this year’s iPhone 12 launch – pegged for September – however this has now been put on hold.

Commentators predict this may be due to the economic impact of coronavirus, coupled with potential supply chain and product development constraints affected by the global pandemic.

Watch the full video below:

 

The news comes as many tech companies also consider the prospect of delaying high-tech product launches slated for 2020, amid lower disposable income from budget-conscious buyers.

Each lens will reportedly feature a display screen and accompany a lidar sensor for depth perception.

The AR specs are said to not look too dissimilar from standard prescription glasses – distinctly contrasting the flopped Google Glass.

Apple is yet to officially announce the name of its forthcoming augmented reality glasses, however, rumours have mounted of its development in recent times – accelerated by its purchase of VR provider, Next VR.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Lenovo Deliver Record Pre-Tax Income Despite Coronavirus
FBI Cracks Encrypted iPhones
Swann Launch Next-Gen Tracker Cam & ‘Police Style’ Enforcer
Apple TV+ Tries To Compete With Netflix By Buying Up Older Shows
Facebook Launch New Shopping Portal For Retailers & SMEs
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS:LG Up TV Capaciity 50%, New Plant, Samsung, Hisense TCL Targeted
Brands Latest News LG
/
May 20, 2020
/
COVID-19 Trends: 78% of Australians Are Spending Spare Time Watching TV
Coronavirus Latest News TV
/
May 20, 2020
/
17.9% Drop In April Marks Historical Fall In Retail Turnover
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
May 20, 2020
/
Top Streaming Boss Mayer Jumps From Disney – Now CEO Of TikTok
Communication Content Industry
/
May 20, 2020
/
Lenovo Deliver Record Pre-Tax Income Despite Coronavirus
Desktop PCS Industry Laptops
/
May 20, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS:LG Up TV Capaciity 50%, New Plant, Samsung, Hisense TCL Targeted
Brands Latest News LG
/
May 20, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
As the TV market gets brutally competitive LG has moved to increase their TV output by 50%, this will be...
Read More