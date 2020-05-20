HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > BREAKING NEWS:LG Up TV Capaciity 50%, New Plant, Samsung, Hisense TCL Targeted

BREAKING NEWS:LG Up TV Capaciity 50%, New Plant, Samsung, Hisense TCL Targeted

By | 20 May 2020
, , ,

As the TV market gets brutally competitive LG has moved to increase their TV output by 50%, this will be achieved by moving production to low cost Indonesia while also allowing the Korean Company to take on Samsung, Hisense and TCL in the value TV market.

In a statement issued earlier today LG Electronics said that ‘At a time when many other manufacturers are cutting back, LG Electronics (LG) is expanding its TV business with an eye on further diversifying its production footprint and stepping up capacity.

ChannelNews understands that will go head to head with Samsung in the sub $2K TV market in Australia with a range that will also put pressure on both Chinese brands Hisense and TCL who are facing a backlash from consumers due to the spread of COVID-19 by Chinese nationals.

The key to LG’s new low-cost strategy is the bring online of the Companies new Cibitung facility in Indonesia which will become the company’s new regional hub, taking over two of the six production lines currently running at in Gumi, South Korea.

LG said that the move is expected to boost the efficiency of LG’s TV manufacturing across the globe, with Gumi maintaining its status as the control tower and taking on more work for LG’s other growing businesses”.

The Company told ChannelNews that the strategic move is part of a larger picture to realign LG’s production strategy to be more closely aligned with shifting demand. Increasing capacity at the Indonesian site will allow LG to better supply consumers in Asia and Australia.

Established in 1995, the Cibitung facility will be upgraded with advanced automation across all production processes including assembly, quality inspection and product packaging to produce TVs, monitors and digital signage products. With the expansion and upgrade, LG Cibitung will increase its annual capacity by up to 50 percent.

LG Gumi’s role as the control centre for LG’s TV and related display businesses worldwide will become even more important as it focuses on the manufacture of high-tech displays such as LG’s ultra-premium TVs and medical monitors. Gumi will be the centre of research and the testing ground for more efficient manufacturing processes.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
LG Makes Upgrading TVs Easier With Free Delivery & Installation
New LG 2020 TV’s Have Less HDMI Grunt
#LGLocalLegends To Reward Aussies Making A Difference
Sony’s TV & Audio Supply Problems Present Opportunities For Other Premium Brands
LG Has A New Buzz Word in 2020 NanoCell TV’s
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

‘Apple Glass’ Tipped To Debut Next Year
Accessories Apple Latest News
/
May 20, 2020
/
COVID-19 Trends: 78% of Australians Are Spending Spare Time Watching TV
Coronavirus Latest News TV
/
May 20, 2020
/
17.9% Drop In April Marks Historical Fall In Retail Turnover
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
May 20, 2020
/
Top Streaming Boss Mayer Jumps From Disney – Now CEO Of TikTok
Communication Content Industry
/
May 20, 2020
/
Lenovo Deliver Record Pre-Tax Income Despite Coronavirus
Desktop PCS Industry Laptops
/
May 20, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

‘Apple Glass’ Tipped To Debut Next Year
Accessories Apple Latest News
/
May 20, 2020
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple’s hotly anticipated augmented reality smart spectacles are tipped to debut next year, according to renowned tech leaker Jon Prosser...
Read More