HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > COVID-19 Trends: 78% of Australians Are Spending Spare Time Watching TV

COVID-19 Trends: 78% of Australians Are Spending Spare Time Watching TV

By | 20 May 2020
, ,

According to the most recent Dentsu Consumer Intelligence Study – which was conducted from 13th April to 7th May – 78% of Australians are spending their spare time during the COVID-19 lockdowns watching TV.

In the consumer electronics retailing space, this has been reflected in surging TV sales.

Video streaming services are quickly moving to gain a greater market share of this increased viewership. Foxtel, for example, is set to launch its new streaming service ‘Binge’ next week.

The constant search for new information about the COVID-19 crisis is also increasing screen time. The Dentsu survey found that 20-21% of Gen Z and Millennials were “constantly” seeking out new information on COVID-19, while 80% of Boomers sought out updates at least once a day.

This is in line with the findings of the ABS Household Impacts of COVID-19 Survey, which found that 58% of Australians were spending more time in front of a screen, whether that be in front of the TV, computer, phone or another device.

Both the Dentsu and ABS survey found that many respondents were struggling to maintain healthy lifestyles under tight COVID-19 restrictions. Dentsu noted that 45% of Millennials were eating more snacks, and roughly one-third of Gen Z were exercising less.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , ,
You may also like
17.9% Drop In April Marks Historical Fall In Retail Turnover
Qantas Gears Up For Increased Travel With Free Masks & Sanitisers
Video Game Spending Hits Record
Superloop Traffic Soars 30pc As Covid-19 Increases Demand
D-Link Launches AI-Powered Body Temp Measuring System With Thermal Camera
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS:LG Up TV Capaciity 50%, New Plant, Samsung, Hisense TCL Targeted
Brands Latest News LG
/
May 20, 2020
/
‘Apple Glass’ Tipped To Debut Next Year
Accessories Apple Latest News
/
May 20, 2020
/
17.9% Drop In April Marks Historical Fall In Retail Turnover
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
May 20, 2020
/
Top Streaming Boss Mayer Jumps From Disney – Now CEO Of TikTok
Communication Content Industry
/
May 20, 2020
/
Lenovo Deliver Record Pre-Tax Income Despite Coronavirus
Desktop PCS Industry Laptops
/
May 20, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS:LG Up TV Capaciity 50%, New Plant, Samsung, Hisense TCL Targeted
Brands Latest News LG
/
May 20, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
As the TV market gets brutally competitive LG has moved to increase their TV output by 50%, this will be...
Read More