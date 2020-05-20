COVID-19 Trends: 78% of Australians Are Spending Spare Time Watching TV

According to the most recent Dentsu Consumer Intelligence Study – which was conducted from 13th April to 7th May – 78% of Australians are spending their spare time during the COVID-19 lockdowns watching TV.

In the consumer electronics retailing space, this has been reflected in surging TV sales.

Video streaming services are quickly moving to gain a greater market share of this increased viewership. Foxtel, for example, is set to launch its new streaming service ‘Binge’ next week.

The constant search for new information about the COVID-19 crisis is also increasing screen time. The Dentsu survey found that 20-21% of Gen Z and Millennials were “constantly” seeking out new information on COVID-19, while 80% of Boomers sought out updates at least once a day.

This is in line with the findings of the ABS Household Impacts of COVID-19 Survey, which found that 58% of Australians were spending more time in front of a screen, whether that be in front of the TV, computer, phone or another device.

Both the Dentsu and ABS survey found that many respondents were struggling to maintain healthy lifestyles under tight COVID-19 restrictions. Dentsu noted that 45% of Millennials were eating more snacks, and roughly one-third of Gen Z were exercising less.