Johnny Depp Returns To Film, Snags Netflix Role

By | 8 Jul 2022

Netflix is set to financially back and license a new film with Johnny Depp in a lead role, marking the actors first film since 2020, in light of domestic violence allegations against him.

The new film is La Favorite, a French period film in which Depp has been cast as King Louis XV. While Netflix will not directly finance the film, it will license it for 15 months following the French theatrical release, according to a source close to the streaming giant.

Johnny Depp was accused of Domestic Violence by his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard, which resulted in a loss of work. Depp won a defamation lawsuit last month and was awarded $10 million USD in damages. Heard was also awarded $2 million USD, who made the same argument. She has since said that she will appeal the case.

Depp’s last film was Minamata in 2020, a film he also produced.

French director and actress Le Besco will star alongside Depp as Madame du Barry, Louis XV’s mistress, and will also direct the film. She is responsible for directing French films such as Polisse and Mon Roi, both of which were critically acclaimed.

Netflix’s investment in French films comes following it’s deal with French cinema guilds. Netflix, as well as other streaming platforms, have announced that they will spend a share of their revenue on local films. Netflix alone is set to spend $40.7 million USD on French films in 2020.

 



