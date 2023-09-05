Although Apple was considering a larger 14-inch iPad screen, the rumoured larger iPad is said to have be unceremoniously binned.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the 14-inch may have been removed from the Apple lineup, due to the brand transitioning the line to OLED display.

The new OLED’s for iPads will mean higher costs, especially for larger tablet displays, so instead of a 14-inch, Gurman thinks Apple will stick to a size of 13- inches.

Additionally, new OLED iPads are rumoured to potentially have an M3 chip integrated in all models, and the OLED iPad Pro models could have a new Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad.

Supposedly, new OLED iPads will be released in the first half of 2024, with an increase in price most likely due to the inclusion of OLED panels.