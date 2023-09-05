During a PAX West panel titled ‘Voices From Valisthea,’ video game producer Naoki Yoshida spouted good news for PC gamers, announcing ‘Final Fantasy XVI’ has a PC port currently in development as well as two paid DLC expansions.

No release date information for the port of DLC have been provided, however at least one will be set in Valisthea, the setting for ‘Final Fantasy XVI.’

“I hope to be able to give you more information on both the upcoming DLC and the PC version before the end of the year, so please stay tuned.”

Also announced was a free update which is available for download now, adding several new cosmetic items to character costumes, and weapon skins, with minor bug fixes.

The PC port shows hope there may be a ‘Final Fantasy XVI’ released for Xbox Series X/S, despite being pitched as a PS5 exclusive.

There was an ad for the console, and if the information is accurate, it could be limited to six months. Older versions including ‘Final Fantasy XV’ have already been released on Xbox, with the MMORPG ‘Final Fantasy XIV’ expected next year.

Phil Spencer from Microsoft and Square Enix have previously claimed wanting to bring more Square Enix games to Xbox, however nothing official has been confirmed yet.