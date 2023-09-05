HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Unveils Fast Generative AI Chips at Hot Chips 2023

Samsung Unveils Fast Generative AI Chips at Hot Chips 2023

By | 5 Sep 2023

Samsung has unveiled chips suited to generative AI applications that more than double performance and offer three times system energy efficiency.

The chips, unveiled at Hot Chips 2023, are aimed at future AI applications, TheElec reports. “Applying these chips for generative AI applications will yield double the accelerator performance and power efficiency compared to conventional HBM (high bandwidth memory)”, Samsung told the publication.

“As AI uses massive amounts of data and causes memory bottlenecks, this concept of chip is designed to mitigate that,” the Elec reports.

Intel, Google, Arm and AMD were among other semiconductor companies unveiling their latest processors at Hot Chips 2023 which is taking place at Stanford University, California.

Intel showed off a 528-thread processor as part of a military initiative “to develop a graph analytics processor capable of churning through streaming data 100 times faster than conventional compute architectures, while also consuming less power,” The Register reports.

Google scientists Jeff Dean and Amin Vahdat discussed machine language hardware in an opening keynote address.

Hot Chips began in 1989 and aims to be one of the semiconductor industry’s leading conferences on high-performance microprocessors and related integrated circuits.



Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
