Home > Brands > Apple > Apple Crackdown On Dodgy Apps

Apple Crackdown On Dodgy Apps

By | 9 Mar 2020
SAN FRANCISCO: Apple has issued a review of its App Store guidelines for developers, telling them to follow the new rules – or else.

It seeks to ban apps that help people evade law enforcement, as well as dating apps and those that push ads.

The changes will impact reviews, push notifications, data collection and storage, mobile device management and more.

App are now required to get customer consent and provide an opt-out mechanism to counter push notification ads.

Fortune-telling and dating apps will be considered spam if they’re not providing a unique, high-quality experience.

