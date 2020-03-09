Nvidia acquires SwiftStack

SAN FRANCISCO: Nvidia has acquired software-centric data storage and management platform SwiftStack, which supports public cloud, on-premises and edge deployments.

SwiftStack focuses on supporting AI, high-performance computing and accelerated computing workloads.

The two companies did not disclose the price of the acquisition, but SwiftStack had previously raised about US$23.6 million in Series A and B rounds.

SwiftStack lists PayPal, Rogers, datacentre provider DC Blox, Snapfish, Verizon and Nvidia among its customers.