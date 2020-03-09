HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > US Tech Giants Moving Out Of China

US Tech Giants Moving Out Of China

By | 9 Mar 2020
, , , ,

SHANGHAI: Battered by the US-China trade war and the coronavirus outbreak of the new coronavirus, US tech giants Apple, Microsoft and Google are not surprisingly looking to move more production of hardware products away from mainland China.

Google and Microsoft are accelerating their efforts to shift production of hardware to other parts of Asia, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.  Google is also set to begin production of an upcoming low-cost smartphone, rumoured to be called the Pixel 4a, in Vietnam as soon as April.

Apple is reportedly looking to start a trial for the production of its AirPods in Vietnam and has asked suppliers to look into moving 15 to 30 percent of production from China to other parts of South-East Asia.

However, analysts say around 60 percent of device models are still produced in China.

About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Wuhan suppliers Score A Green Light – Despite Coronavirus
AT&T links with Google on 5G
Google Cloud to cover Melbourne
Big CE & Applice Brands In Middle Of OZ Coronavirus Epicentre
Workers Fear Coronavirus After Vodafone Head Office Evacuated
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Wuhan suppliers Score A Green Light – Despite Coronavirus
Brands Communication Industry
/
March 9, 2020
/
AT&T links with Google on 5G
Brands Communication Industry
/
March 9, 2020
/
Nvidia acquires SwiftStack
Brands Communication Content
/
March 9, 2020
/
Apple Crackdown On Dodgy Apps
Apple Brands Communication
/
March 9, 2020
/
Huawei Scores For The Raiders
Brands Communication Content
/
March 9, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Wuhan suppliers Score A Green Light – Despite Coronavirus
Brands Communication Industry
/
March 9, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
SHANGHAI: Semiconductor and display makers in Wuhan, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, are being given special permission to maintain...
Read More