Tim Cook, CEO of Apple has been slammed for not wearing the “Vision Pro” headset during the reveal.

The headset was introduced as the company’s “one more thing” during a keynote address at the WWDC event, described as a game-changer, however the CEO didn’t handle or wear it during the presentation, receiving backlash.

“Unless I missed something, it is very curious to me why there are no photos of Tim Cook or other Apple executives actually wearing the Vision Pro. If that is indeed true, that was of course a calculated decision. The question is why?” said Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

“For sure a calculated move. There is no reason other than meme control for Tim Cook to be standing next to the biggest product of his tenure rather than wearing it. In fact, it just looks strange to not be wearing it.”

Tech writer Alex Kantrowitz said, “Still can’t believe Tim Cook did not wear the Vision Pro yesterday. What does it say about a device when a CEO refuses to use it on launch day?”

It was reported the possible reason why was for Cook to avoid becoming a laughing stock after putting it, just like Mark Zuckerberg suffered after revealing the Oculus headset.

Former executive of Apple’s App Store, Phillip Shoemaker said, “Nobody looks good wearing a headset. We all look like big nerds.”

It was even suggested the “EyeSight” feature “isn’t ready yet.”

The “Vision Pro” has been widely spread on social media after its debut, users unhappy over things ranging from the clunky design to the price tag.

The Apple Cupertino campus’ crowd were under-impressed with it, resembling a pair of oversized goggles, with a metallic finish and flexible head strap.

Videos taken at the event can hear the audience groaning and laughing after the headset price was revealed, and the fact it wouldn’t be available until early next year.

“If Pornhub gets approved for the App Store, it is all over for humanity.”

“POV: the year is 2035 and HR is about to fire you.”

Other Twitter uses claimed Steve Jobs would never have approved the design of the headset.

“It’s funny to imagine the violence with which Steve Jobs would have responded to this product. Engineers would have been flogged, their weeping wounds salted. The design team would have been walled up in a Cupertino basement.”

“Apple’s Vision Pro headset is a $3500 {USD} product designed to isolate you from your environment and strap a screen to your face so you’re constantly making money for tech companies. It’s not a vision for the future of computing we should accept.”

Apple’s shares have also turned negative during the presentation, closing down over 1%, and the stock was still slightly in the red on Tuesday.

The analyst response was mainly positive, however some were questioning the price and the lack of a “killer app” to entice users.