Bang & Olufsen (B&O) have announced its new Beosystem 72-23 Nordic Dawn record player, offering the combination of vintage Danish design and 2023 wireless streaming.

And only 100 units will be offered, each one engraved with a unique ID number.

This product will connect 1972 with 2023, able to play both vinyl and digital effortlessly.

Mads Kogsgaard Hansen, Head of Product Circularity at B&O said, “The Beosystem 72-23 is a testament to Bang & Olufsen’s dedication to extending the longevity of products in the consumer electronics industry…As part of the Recreated Classics Initiative, the Beosystem 72-23 Nordic Dawn Limited Edition symbolizes a new beginning for a future where audio products are designed to last, where luxury is expert craftsmanship that expands beyond the first lifecycle, and where connectivity can be timeless“.

With a Honey, Ginger and Amber tone finish and a perfectly crafter Birch Wood cabinet, providing room to store vinyl collections and house components for smart B&O ecosystem integration.

The Beogram 4000c turntable is what is special about this. First created in 2020 for a limited run, the again in 2022, and now once again for this product.

It is paired alongside the Beolab 28 stereo speakers, customised for this system with warm finishes, including Ginger Tone aluminum, Birch Wood fronts, and Sandthorne Define fabric.

This is the hub including all that is needed for the wired and streaming connectivity.

1 x USB-C (for power via external power supply)

1 x Power Link socket (RJ45) with two channels

1 x Line-in (analogue & digital combo) with sensing

1 x Ethernet 10/100 Mbit/s

1 x Wi-Fi

1 x Toslink digital sound out

1 x USB (for Connection to the BeoSound Shape – if you are using that speaker system)

This product can support the following:

Bluetooth ver 4.1

Chromecast built-in

Apple Airplay

DLNA – DMR

Spotify Connect

Deezer

Tunein Internet Radio

The Beolab Transmitter 1 is what allows the 72-23 to connect wirelessly with WiSA technology to any Beolab speaker, and active wired speakers fitted with a Beolab Receiver.

The Beoremote Halo is what provides system control, with a rechargeable battery, and charge it via USB-C or wirelessly with the Beoplay Charging Pad.

No installation is required and the Halo will connect to compatible B&O wireless speakers or the Beosound Core. It has been customised in an Amber Tone aluminum finish.

Honouring over 50 years of experience, the 72-23 evolves design, brand legacy, and craftsmanship.