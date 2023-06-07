HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Australia To Phase Out Paying By Cheque

Australia To Phase Out Paying By Cheque

By | 7 Jun 2023

The days of whipping out the book and writing out a cheque are drawing to a close, as the Federal Government announces Australians will no longer be able to pay by cheque after 2030.

In addition, the use of BSBs and account numbers will also be phased out, in favour of newer ID forms, while the RBA will be given stronger regulatory powers over digital payment systems controlled by overseas tech companies like Apple.

Treasure Jim Chalmers announced the changes at the Australian Banking Association industry conference today, calling the current banking system “clunky, inefficient and cumbersome to maintain”.

“Leaving cheques in the system is an increasingly costly way of servicing a declining fraction of payments,” Chalmers said. “This transition will be gradual, co-ordinated and inclusive.”

Cheques currently make up between 0.2 and 0.3 per cent of all transactions.

“We haven’t had a coherent, sensible strategy to phase out costly means of exchange,” Chalmers continued.

“Our agenda is to address and resolve these issues to remove the barriers that are inhibiting the development of a modern payments system.”

Part of this modern payments system will be tighter regulation over newer sectors of the finance industry, such as Apple Pay wallets, tap-and-go systems that rely upon proprietary technical, and BNPL lenders.

“Our regulatory frameworks and infrastructure have not kept up with the big trends and transitions happening in finance, especially when it comes to the digital economy and payments.”

Consultation on the overhaul, called the New Payments Platform, starts this month, and is expected to be introduced in parliament by the end of the year.

“All this means that a more modern payments system also means more innovation, more productivity and more growth. And with the plan I’m releasing today, our policy settings will now reflect that opportunity,” Chalmers told the bankers.

“The breadth of what we’re doing with your sector reflects an understanding that our efforts to grow the economy rely heavily on our ability to realise our vision for a modern, world-class and efficient payments system.”



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
“Time Of The Essence” To Regulate Apple In Australia: CommBank
Aussie Business Insolvencies Spiking, After Pandemic Support Stops
BNPL Company Zip Will Be Profitable FY24
Inflation At 7.4%, Down From December High
ASIC Attacks Buy Now Pay Later Sector
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Ex Retailer Finance Chief Admits To Knowing About Dodgy Deals
Latest News
/
June 8, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE: Melbourne AV Dealer Placed Into Liquidation $1.2M Debt
Latest News
/
June 7, 2023
/
Sodastream Clone Goes Bust
Latest News
/
June 7, 2023
/
Masimo Consumer Exec Quits For New Role At Snap One
Latest News
/
June 7, 2023
/
LG Announces Local Availability Of New SuperSlim Notebook
Latest News
/
June 7, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Ex Retailer Finance Chief Admits To Knowing About Dodgy Deals
Latest News
/
June 8, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Steinhoff international who changed their name to Greenlit Brands in Australia, because of the corruption allegations associated with their South...
Read More