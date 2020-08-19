Apple is expanding its music offering with Apple Music radio, which will incorporate its existing Beats 1 station, to be renamed to Apple Music 1, and two new channels.

Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country will launch alongside the renamed Apple Music 1, each with a different focus: 80s, 90s, and 2000s music for Hits, and country music for Country. Music 1 will continue to be a destination for artists to release new music and speak directly to fans, according to Zane Lowe, Apple Music’s global creative director and host.

“I’m an obsessive music nerd. I love searching for the most exciting new artists and playing them right alongside the most essential, established artists of our time, because great music does not know the difference and Apple Music fans just want to hear great music. That’s what Apple Music radio is all about,” he said.

Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, Beats, and International Content, said Beats 1 has a five-year history of drawing in listeners.

“Now, Apple Music radio provides an unparalleled global platform for artists across all genres to talk about, create, and share music with their fans, and this is just the beginning.

“We will continue to invest in live radio and create opportunities for listeners around the world to connect with the music they love,” he said.

Apple Music radio will be available via iPhone, iPad, iPod, CarPlay, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, HomePod, on the web at music.apple.com, and via the Siri voice assistant.