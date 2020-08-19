HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple Builds On Music Radio With Two New Stations

Apple Builds On Music Radio With Two New Stations

By | 19 Aug 2020
, , ,

Apple is expanding its music offering with Apple Music radio, which will incorporate its existing Beats 1 station, to be renamed to Apple Music 1, and two new channels.

Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country will launch alongside the renamed Apple Music 1, each with a different focus: 80s, 90s, and 2000s music for Hits, and country music for Country. Music 1 will continue to be a destination for artists to release new music and speak directly to fans, according to Zane Lowe, Apple Music’s global creative director and host.

“I’m an obsessive music nerd. I love searching for the most exciting new artists and playing them right alongside the most essential, established artists of our time, because great music does not know the difference and Apple Music fans just want to hear great music. That’s what Apple Music radio is all about,” he said.

Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, Beats, and International Content, said Beats 1 has a five-year history of drawing in listeners.

“Now, Apple Music radio provides an unparalleled global platform for artists across all genres to talk about, create, and share music with their fans, and this is just the beginning.

“We will continue to invest in live radio and create opportunities for listeners around the world to connect with the music they love,” he said.

Apple Music radio will be available via iPhone, iPad, iPod, CarPlay, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, HomePod, on the web at music.apple.com, and via the Siri voice assistant.

About Post Author
, , , , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Chromebooks Gain PC Gameplay Via NVIDIA GeForce NOW
Apple Ban Puts Unreal Engine Games At Risk: Epic
Apple Extends AppleCare+ Offer After Sluggish Sales
Fortnite Developer Sues Apple
Apple Facing $700M Payout After ‘Wilfully’ Infringing 4G WirelessPatent
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

NRL, Foxtel Beats Nine, 2020 Best Year Ever & The Rights Came Cheap
Content Latest News TV
/
August 19, 2020
/
First Major Game To Release Simultaneously On Google Stadia And PC
Cloud Gaming Console Gaming
/
August 19, 2020
/
Bluemouth To Bring New Atari Console/PC Hybrid To ANZ
Atari Console Gaming
/
August 19, 2020
/
Oculus VR Headsets To Require Mandatory Facebook Account
Facebook Latest News Virtual Reality
/
August 19, 2020
/
ABC Launch Revamped iView App For Smart TVs
Content Display Latest News
/
August 19, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

NRL, Foxtel Beats Nine, 2020 Best Year Ever & The Rights Came Cheap
Content Latest News TV
/
August 19, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The Foxtel Group is on a roll when it comes to NRL games with the network reporting an 18% jump...
Read More