Apple AirPods Dominates Global Market For Wireless Earbuds

By | 12 Feb 2020
Apple holds a strong lead over rivals like Samsung and Xiaomi in global market for wireless earbuds, according to a new report by Counterpoint Research.

The research reveals that Apple claimed 41 per cent of the global market for truly wireless earbuds in the fourth quarter of 2019, while Xiaomi placed in second with Samsung coming in at a close third.

The California-based tech company did, however, see a slight market dip compared to the third quarter of 2019 when it claimed 45 per cent of the market. Apple’s dominance also dropped a considerably compared to the 60 per cent market share it held in the same quarter one year ago.

(Photo: Apple AirPods)

But despite these figures, Apple still holds a considerable slice of market share over other competitors, as Counterpoint research said Samsung and Xiaomi both held around 6 per cent of the wireless earbud market share for the entire year.

Apple, in comparison, claimed 47 per cent of the 2019 market.

But that may change this year after the long-awaited launch of the Galaxy Buds+ that were announced in this morning’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, live from San Francisco.

(Photo: Samsung Galaxy Buds+)

In a move that way see Samsung develop more trust from consumer in the wireless earbud market, the Korean-based tech giant is handing out free Galaxy Buds+ with every purchase of the S20 range devices.

You can view Counterpoints research paper here.

Journalist reporting on news, business, finance and technology. Twitter: @camillatheak
