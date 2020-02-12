REVIEW: Belkin BOOST UP CHARGE Wireless Charging Pad 5W

Belkin’s BOOST UP CHARGE Wireless Charging Pad is said to deliver a ‘highly reliable’ five watts of power by users just placing their devices on the charging pad.

Designed to work with lightweight protective cases, the charging pad also includes an LED light indicator that confirms when the phone is recognised and charging and can also charge Apple’s AirPod cases.

But perhaps the most notable feature of this pad, is indeed the convenience of the wireless charging.

Consumers buy this product for a quick and easy charging station that is fast and fuss-free. They want the convenience to come home and place their device on the pad and trust it will do the job efficiently.

For just $44.95, the Belkin BOOST UP CHARGE Wireless Charging Pad (5W) is a reliable and a strong source for battery charging.

The wireless charging capabilities means that users can easily pick up and recharge the phone using the pad without having to worry about fiddling with wires – they can just simply pick up and go. It’s as easy as that.

The non-slip capabilities worked well and delivered a firm hold on my iPhone as soon as I placed it on the pad.

I tested the Belkin pad under two separate iPhone cases – one XR case from Apple and another transparent, protect case from Cygnett – and both delivered strong charging.

While the Belkin BOOST UP CHARGE Wireless Charging Pad 5W did not deliver the same fast charge as I would have received from a USB plug in cable, it still delivered a strong and efficient enough charge for me to label it a product deliver value for the dollar.

The white, minimalist aesthetic of the charging pad meant the device could be placed anywhere around the home and office space, without it getting in the way or standing out with a bulky design.

I highly rate the Belkin BOOST UP CHARGE Wireless Charging Pad (5W).

Design: 10/10

Function: 7/10

The Belkin BOOST UP CHARGE Wireless Charging Pad (5W) is available in both white and black colour options and can be purchased through Belkin’s official website or select retailers.