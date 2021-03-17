HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple AirPods 3 Delayed Launch Tipped For Q3 2021

By | 17 Mar 2021
Apple has delayed the launch of its AirPods 3, with respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tipping the release to now fall in the third quarter of 2021.

Kuo had originally estimated the AirPods 3 to launch in the first half of 2021. But in his latest note to investors, Kuo says: “Better-than-expected demand for the new AirPods 3, which will go to mass production in 3Q21, will allow 4Q21 shipments to remain flat YoY at 23 million units.”

The trusted analyst says that Apple is currently in limbo over whether to proceed with AirPods 3 production, or to make AirPods 2 later in the year. According to his report, the AirPods 3 will go into mass production only by Q3 either way.

“Apple’s dilemma is that if AirPods 2 is sold at a lower price, it may affect AirPods 3 demand, but if there is no lower-priced AirPods model, it will not be conducive to AirPods shipment,” says Kuo.

The belief is that Apple fans will hold out for the AirPods 3, leading to a drop in sales of the 2019-launched AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro. Kuo also predicts dismal sales for AirPods Max, Apple’s over-ear headphones debut, tipping a 25 per cent drop in year-on-year sales.

