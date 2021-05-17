HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Android 12 Leak Shows A Design Refresh Is Coming

Android 12 Leak Shows A Design Refresh Is Coming

By | 17 May 2021
Next week, the Google I / O developers conference will start and all the speculation about Android 12 will hopefully end. But to whet our collective appetites, insider John Prosser has posted what he calls “official” Android 12 information, which shows a complete interface redesign.

Android 12 will offer built-in support for themes, a redesigned keyboard, new-look notifications, app icons, and a more customisable design.

Google’s previous comments about 12’s “great new experience” and “enhanced privacy and security protections” certainly suggested a major redesign was on the cards.

As with any leak, take this with a grain of salt.

