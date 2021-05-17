Taiwanese computer manufacturer MSI has unveiled its newest range of 11th-generation Intel-powered laptops for both gamers and creatives.

At its “Tech Meets Aesthetic” virtual event, MSI showed off a variety of new laptops powered by 11th-generation Intel H-series processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards. According to MSI, the range aims to cement its foothold in the creator market.

“The new laptops continue MSI’s trend of producing top-tier, powerful machines with aesthetic touches that enhance user experience and unleash the inner gamer and creator spirits.

“With a 30% performance upgrade over previous models, the high-speed combo of PCIe Gen4, Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6E heighten increased enhancements.

“For the gaming lineup, MSI-exclusive features like ‘Discrete Graphics Mode’ improve graphics performance, while MSI Center allows users to overclock the GPU with ease,” the company said.

The Creator Z16 (above) and M16 both feature 16:10 QHD+ displays, which MSI says are inspired by the “golden ratio” often seen in art. Each is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, though the Z16 includes a Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card while the M16 uses an RTX 3050 or 3050 Ti.

Also in the creative range is the high-end Creator 17, which boasts a 4K mini-LED IPS display and is powered by up to the latest Core i9 processor; it is available with either a RTX 3060, 3070, or 3080 graphics card.

For gamers, MSI unveiled new notebooks inspired by the works of prominent illustrators. Designed by Tsuyoshi Nagano, who worked on the Romance of the Three Kingdoms series, the MSI Sword 17 and Sword 15 (above) and Katana GF76 and GF66 laptops (top) feature full-HD displays, up to Intel Core i7 processors, and graphics options ranging from the GTX 1650 to the RTX 3050, 3050 Ti, or 3060.

“The Sword and Katana GF laptops are more than just entry-level gaming configurations; they are your first partner for long-lasting battles in the virtual world,” said MSI.

From Maarten Verhoeven, 2018 ZBrush World Competition Champion, comes the Pulse GL66/76 series (above), featuring up to Core i7 processors, QHD+ displays, and RTX 3050, 3050 Ti, or 3060 graphics cards.

“Verhoeven specifically designed the titanium power-armour inspired by Pulse energy for the Dragon Army to enhance agility and flexibility.

“The laptops use Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU along with a redesigned heat pipe and integrated MSI thermal grease that generates more airflow for lower temperatures,” said MSI.

MSI’s GE66/76 Raider, GP66/76 Leopard, and GS66/76 Stealth gaming notebooks are also receiving updates to the 11th-generation Intel H-series chips.