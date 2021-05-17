Proposed reforms that would reduce the amount of radiofrequency spectrum used by Australian TV broadcasters would impact the ability to provide HD quality broadcasts and speciality channels, the free-to-air networks say.

The proposals, brought by the Government last November, suggest compressing the available spectrum offered to TV networks, with the newly-available 600mHZ space to be sold off to telcos operating fast mobile networks. In exchange for the decreased spectrum, all licencing fees for the space would be scrapped.

Television networks are worried this move is short-sighted, as the MPEG-4 technology used to compress the spectrum will quickly become outdated.