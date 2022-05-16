HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series May Have Q3 Release

Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series May Have Q3 Release

By | 16 May 2022

Tech leaker and insider Kopite7kimi has revealed that Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace architecture and as a result, their GeForce RTX 40 series may be available for purchase early in Q3 of this year.

Ada Lovelace is the name of the architecture that is to be used with the next generation of Nvidia GPU’s and is due for release later this year. If Kopite7Kimi is correct, then it would be safe to assume that the Geforce RTX 40 series will be released in July.

Unfortunately, July has a lack of events that would suit an announcement for Nvidia, with Computex in May and Gamescom in August. That however does not rule out a July announcement.

A release in early Q3 would give Nvidia a massive market advantage, preventing Intel from gaining momentum from their first ARC desktop GPU’s and putting pressure on AMD. As the GPU market begins to normalize following stock shortages, scalpers, the crypto boom and the pandemic, a release of next generation cards makes perfect sense too, as many who haven’t been able to get their hands on current gen cards may be desperate for an upgrade and happy to fork out that bit more for the 40 series on release.



