Tech leaker and insider Kopite7kimi has revealed that Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace architecture and as a result, their GeForce RTX 40 series may be available for purchase early in Q3 of this year.

Ada Lovelace is the name of the architecture that is to be used with the next generation of Nvidia GPU’s and is due for release later this year. If Kopite7Kimi is correct, then it would be safe to assume that the Geforce RTX 40 series will be released in July.

RTX 4080 will use AD103 chips, build with 16G GDDR6X, have a similar TGP to GA102.

RTX 4070 will use AD104 chips, build with 12G GDDR6, 300W.

Both of them haven't started testing yet, but soon do them. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) April 27, 2022

Unfortunately, July has a lack of events that would suit an announcement for Nvidia, with Computex in May and Gamescom in August. That however does not rule out a July announcement.

A release in early Q3 would give Nvidia a massive market advantage, preventing Intel from gaining momentum from their first ARC desktop GPU’s and putting pressure on AMD. As the GPU market begins to normalize following stock shortages, scalpers, the crypto boom and the pandemic, a release of next generation cards makes perfect sense too, as many who haven’t been able to get their hands on current gen cards may be desperate for an upgrade and happy to fork out that bit more for the 40 series on release.