Home > Hardware > Samsung Snare 52% Phone Display Panel Market

Samsung Snare 52% Phone Display Panel Market

By | 2 Jul 2020
Samsung Display has snared over half the global smartphone display panel market in Q1 2020, notching 52% with a significant market lead.

According to research firm Strategy Analytics, the global smartphone display panel market recorded US$9 billion in Q1, up 3% year-on-year.

The rise is said to be derived from an increase in demand for OLED smartphone screens.

“In Q1 2020, the display panel market for smartphones continued to see demand for OLED panels that drove the overall display market revenues while smartphone LCD panels got impacted due to the oversupply and drop in demand, leading to a fall in revenues and shipments for LCDs,” said Strategy Analytics Analyst, Jeffrey Matthews.

Samsung Display is said to have also benefited for its flexible OLED panels, with many major smartphone OEMs opting for the designs within first quarter results.

The news follows the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip, which is the company’s second foldable OLED phone. Samsung is expected to unveil a new iteration of the device later this year.

Strategy Analytics expects the smartphone display panel market to continue a slow down due to a “strong decline” in end-market products and supply chain constraints stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We believe that the display panel vendors will continue to differentiate their portfolio with innovative display technologies among customers,” states Strategy Analytics, Executive Director of Handset Component Technologies Service, Stuart Robinson.

 

