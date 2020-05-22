Amazon To Build A Second Solar Farm Down Under

SYDNEY: Amazon has revealed plans to build a 105-megawatt solar energy farm in Australia – its second such project Down Under. (The first is near Gunnedah in northern NSW).

The new project, also in NSW, will produce enough power to service 40,000 Australian homes, the US giant said yesterday. It’s just part of a massive new renewable-power project involving five new plants across China and the USA as well as in Australia – and that is part of a much bigger plan to promote renewable energy.

Globally, Amazon says it has undertaken 91 renewable energy projects with the overall capacity to generate more than 2900 MW and deliver more than 7.6 million MWh of energy annually. The Californian giant has committed to meet the Paris Agreement 10 years early and reach net zero carbon by 2040.

This isn’t just from the goodness of its Californian heart. Amazon, under the leadership of the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, certainly takes a huge and no doubt genuine interest in making the world a healthier and more productive place – but it certainly also likes to make a quid or three. Its Aussie projects will be expected to be profitable, possibly hugely so.

When complete, the five new Amazon renewable energy projects across the world will supply approximately 1.2 million MWh of renewable energy to the company’s fulfilment networks and Amazon Web Services datacentres, said to power millions of customers globally.