Amazon has updated its terms of service so that those pursuing legal action no longer have to file individual arbitration claims, and can instead file class action suits against the retail giant.

This follows the filing of 75,000 claims that Alexa is illegally recording and storing conversations, the majority of which were filed by Chicago law firm Keller Lenkner LLC, and would cost Amazon tens of millions in filing fees, according to WSJ.

Amazon updated its terms on May 3. Previously it required arbitration for such complaints, in an effort to avoid clogging up the judicial system and to dodge class action suits. Now, it seems this is the easiest course of action.

Travis Lenkner of Keller Lenkner says that Alexa stores voice recording by default, violating wiretapping laws. Amazon claim they do so to improve your experience with the software.

“Most people, when you tell them that Amazon records them for these purposes, are very surprised,” Lenkner said in an interview. “Our clients, to describe them as a group, are upset about that.”