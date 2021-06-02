Harman Sweeps The Red Dot Product Design Awards
Harman International has won an incredible 44 Red Dot Product Design Awards.
Among the company’s achievements, it took home the highly-coveted ‘Red Dot Best Of The Best’ award for Mark Levinson No. 5105 turntables. It won 15 awards in the Headphones category alone, and also won seven from seven awards in the Luxury Audio category.
Harman and its brands, JBL, Harman Kardon, AKG, Infinity, and Mark Levinson, have won 426 design and technology awards over the past eight years.
“The Harman design team keeps innovating and delivering great products across multiple brands and categories in the Harman family. It is truly inspiring to work for a company that consistently delivers high-quality products in the audio landscape year after year,” says Marcus Fry, General Manager of Harman in AUNZ.
Check out the entire list of wins, below.
CONSUMER AUDIO
JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam
JBL Go 3
JBL Clip 4
JBL Charge 5
JBL Xtreme 3
JBL Horizon 2
JBL CLUB PRO+ TWS
JBL LIVE FREE NC+ TWS
JBL LIVE PRO+ TWS
JBL TOUR ONE
JBL TOUR PRO+ TWS
JBL TUNE225TWS
JBL WAVE 100TWS
JBL Reflect Mini NC
JBL Reflect Flow Pro+
JBL Endurance PEAK II
JBL Jr 460
JBL LIVE 460NC
JBL LIVE 660NC
UA Project Rock – Engineered by JBL Over-Ear Training Headphones
UA True Wireless Streak – Engineered by JBL
Harman Kardon Citation MultiBeam 1100
Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7
Harman Kardon SUB 525
LUXURY AUDIO
ARCAM ST60
Infinity BeTA Speakers
Infinity DSP AMP
JBL L82 Classic Loudspeakers
JBL SA750
JBL 4309 Studio Monitor
Mark Levinson No5302
Mark Levinson No5105 turntable
PROFESSIONAL AUDIO
JBL DSP Amp
JBL EON712
CAR & AFTERMARKET AUDIO
Bang & Olufsen for Bentley Flying Spur
B&O for Ford Mustang Mach-E
Harman Kardon for Byton M-Byte
JBL Arena X Speakers
JBL Arena X Subwoofer
JBL BassPro Go Subwoofer
JBL Stadium Subwoofers