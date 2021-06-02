Harman International has won an incredible 44 Red Dot Product Design Awards.

Among the company’s achievements, it took home the highly-coveted ‘Red Dot Best Of The Best’ award for Mark Levinson No. 5105 turntables. It won 15 awards in the Headphones category alone, and also won seven from seven awards in the Luxury Audio category.

Harman and its brands, JBL, Harman Kardon, AKG, Infinity, and Mark Levinson, have won 426 design and technology awards over the past eight years.

“The Harman design team keeps innovating and delivering great products across multiple brands and categories in the Harman family. It is truly inspiring to work for a company that consistently delivers high-quality products in the audio landscape year after year,” says Marcus Fry, General Manager of Harman in AUNZ.

Check out the entire list of wins, below.

CONSUMER AUDIO

JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam

JBL Go 3

JBL Clip 4

JBL Charge 5

JBL Xtreme 3

JBL Horizon 2

JBL CLUB PRO+ TWS

JBL LIVE FREE NC+ TWS

JBL LIVE PRO+ TWS

JBL TOUR ONE

JBL TOUR PRO+ TWS

JBL TUNE225TWS

JBL WAVE 100TWS

JBL Reflect Mini NC

JBL Reflect Flow Pro+

JBL Endurance PEAK II

JBL Jr 460

JBL LIVE 460NC

JBL LIVE 660NC

UA Project Rock – Engineered by JBL Over-Ear Training Headphones

UA True Wireless Streak – Engineered by JBL

Harman Kardon Citation MultiBeam 1100

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7

Harman Kardon SUB 525

LUXURY AUDIO

ARCAM ST60

Infinity BeTA Speakers

Infinity DSP AMP

JBL L82 Classic Loudspeakers

JBL SA750

JBL 4309 Studio Monitor

Mark Levinson No5302

Mark Levinson No5105 turntable

PROFESSIONAL AUDIO

JBL DSP Amp

JBL EON712

CAR & AFTERMARKET AUDIO

Bang & Olufsen for Bentley Flying Spur

B&O for Ford Mustang Mach-E

Harman Kardon for Byton M-Byte

JBL Arena X Speakers

JBL Arena X Subwoofer

JBL BassPro Go Subwoofer

JBL Stadium Subwoofers