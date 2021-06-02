HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Harman Sweeps The Red Dot Product Design Awards

Harman Sweeps The Red Dot Product Design Awards

By | 2 Jun 2021
, , ,

Harman International has won an incredible 44 Red Dot Product Design Awards.

Among the company’s achievements, it took home the highly-coveted ‘Red Dot Best Of The Best’ award for Mark Levinson No. 5105 turntables. It won 15 awards in the Headphones category alone, and also won seven from seven awards in the Luxury Audio category.

Harman and its brands, JBL, Harman Kardon, AKG, Infinity, and Mark Levinson, have won 426 design and technology awards over the past eight years.

“The Harman design team keeps innovating and delivering great products across multiple brands and categories in the Harman family. It is truly inspiring to work for a company that consistently delivers high-quality products in the audio landscape year after year,” says Marcus Fry, General Manager of Harman in AUNZ.

Check out the entire list of wins, below.

CONSUMER AUDIO

JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam
JBL Go 3
JBL Clip 4
JBL Charge 5
JBL Xtreme 3
JBL Horizon 2
JBL CLUB PRO+ TWS
JBL LIVE FREE NC+ TWS
JBL LIVE PRO+ TWS
JBL TOUR ONE
JBL TOUR PRO+ TWS
JBL TUNE225TWS
JBL WAVE 100TWS
JBL Reflect Mini NC
JBL Reflect Flow Pro+
JBL Endurance PEAK II
JBL Jr 460
JBL LIVE 460NC
JBL LIVE 660NC
UA Project Rock – Engineered by JBL Over-Ear Training Headphones
UA True Wireless Streak – Engineered by JBL
Harman Kardon Citation MultiBeam 1100
Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7
Harman Kardon SUB 525

LUXURY AUDIO

ARCAM ST60
Infinity BeTA Speakers
Infinity DSP AMP
JBL L82 Classic Loudspeakers
JBL SA750
JBL 4309 Studio Monitor
Mark Levinson No5302
Mark Levinson No5105 turntable

PROFESSIONAL AUDIO

JBL DSP Amp
JBL EON712

CAR & AFTERMARKET AUDIO

Bang & Olufsen for Bentley Flying Spur
B&O for Ford Mustang Mach-E
Harman Kardon for Byton M-Byte
JBL Arena X Speakers
JBL Arena X Subwoofer
JBL BassPro Go Subwoofer
JBL Stadium Subwoofers

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
REVIEW: JBL Club Pro+ TWS – Great Sound, But Squash The Bugs, Please
JBL Launches MultiBeam Soundbar In Oz, No Subwoofer Needed
JBL Launches New Kid-Friendly Headphones
REVIEW: JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Unveils Range Of True Wireless Earbuds
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Tells Complainants To Sue, After 75,000 Alexa Privacy Complaints
Industry Latest News
/
June 2, 2021
/
Huawei Takes On Android With Harmony OS
Industry Latest News Smart Phones
/
June 2, 2021
/
Top End Hitachi Refrigerators Take Off At Harvey Norman, Especially White Glass Models
Latest News
/
June 2, 2021
/
Governments Invests In Samsung Air Purifiers For COVID-19 Quarantine Hotels
Latest News
/
June 2, 2021
/
Nvidia Confirms RTX 3080 Ti, Its New Flagship GPU
Latest News Nvidia
/
June 1, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Tells Complainants To Sue, After 75,000 Alexa Privacy Complaints
Industry Latest News
/
June 2, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Amazon has updated its terms of service so that those pursuing legal action no longer have to file individual arbitration...
Read More