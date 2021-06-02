HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 2 Jun 2021
Huawei launches its inhouse operating system for mobile phones today, in a move to gain independence from American suppliers and re-establish a global foothold.

Harmony OS launches today with an online event, where it is expected to also unveil smart devices that run off the software.

Harmony is a clear reaction to US sanctions against the Chinese company. Huawei smart devices have been unable to update Android’s OS since last August due to these sanctions. The result has been a fall from the position as global number one in smartphone sales it held last year.

Huawei is also hoping that other smartphone vendors will adopt Harmony OS in favour of Android.

