Amazon Seized and Destroyed Over Two Million Counterfeit Products In 2020

By | 11 May 2021
Amazon have released their Brand Protection Report, which shows there are a lot of counterfeit products attempting to make their way into the world of online shopping.

“We seized and destroyed more than 2 million products sent to our fulfillment centres and that we detected as counterfeit before being sent to a customer,” the report notes.

“Fewer than 0.01% of all products sold on Amazon received a counterfeit complaint from customers,” Amazon continues.

“Those complaints were quickly investigated for accuracy, and Amazon took appropriate action on listings and accounts. Valid complaints were also used to inform and continuously improve our proactive detection.”

Amazon explain how it used a combination of “advanced machine learning capabilities” and “expert
human investigators” to thwart bad actors and bad products before reaching the site.

In 2020 it prevented “over 6 million attempts to create new selling accounts” and blocked more than 10 billion suspected bad listings before they appear in the store.

All of which is to say, robots might be protecting you, but buyer beware.

