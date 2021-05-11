HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > Yahoo Link To Covid Missing Link

By | 11 May 2021
,

NSW Health authorities have rounded on the Australian Financial Review for naming Apollo Global Management managing director Tom Pizzey as the Sydney resident diagnosed with Covid-19 that sent the city into last weekend’s lockdown.

Pizzey is understood to have contracted the double mutant Indian strain of the virus earlier this month, with his wife also testing positive.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard described the AFR’s actions as “appalling”.

Pizzey is one of only two full-time Apollo Management executives in Australia. The company’s US headquarters recently acquired Verizon Media, which comprises Yahoo and AOL, as well as leading ad tech and media platform businesses, for US$5 billion.

