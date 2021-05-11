HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Tyro To Buy Medipass

By | 11 May 2021

Tyro Payments has completed a $22.5 million acquisition of digital health payments business Medipass in a bid to further its presence in the burgeoning healthcare sector.

Tyro will acquire 100 percent of the Melbourne-based company under the deal.

Medipass operates a digital health payment platform enabling healthcare providers to accept payments without the need for a terminal.

It integrates with 17 cloud-based practice management and booking systems and has approximately 4400 active healthcare providers working with it, complementing the 9300 merchants in Tyro’s health vertical.

Medipass will be integrated with Tyro’s card-present health system, bolstering its offering to receive both card-present and card-not-present payments.

