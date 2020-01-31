HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Amazon Ring Slammed As Company Engineer Calls For Permanent Closure

By | 31 Jan 2020
Just days after an Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) investigation revealed the Amazon owned Ring cameras shared owners’ data to several companies, the company has found trouble again. But this time, it’s from within their own ranks.

It appears even Amazon employees think Ring is a threat to privacy, after one of the tech giants’ own engineers called for the camera company to be shut down immediately.

Amazon purchased Ring for $2 billion in 2018, but has seen a series of scandals involving hackers and data breaches since.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Amazon Employees for Climate Justice recently published a post by Medium in which a total of 363 employees shared their views on the company’s business and climate policies.

The group was responsible for the September strike that saw more than 900 employees protest the company’s failure to properly address and take action on climate change.

Software engineer, Max Eliaser, was vocal on the issue of Ring and its privacy breaches.

‘The deployment of connected home security cameras that allow footage to be queried centrally are simply not compatible with a free society,’ was stated.

‘The privacy issues are not fixable with regulation and there is no balance that can be struck. Ring should be shut down immediately and not brought back.’

(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

It comes after Ring has suffered a series of negative publicity dating back to January 2019, including reports employees had access to customers’ recorded videos and live feeds, which later led the company to terminate four employees.

A series of serious hacks also plagued the company recently, including a well-publicised incident where an unknown male gained access to a little girl’s room and harassed her.

It was also recently revealed by an EFF investigation that Ring shared camera owners data with big companies, including Facebook.

Ring was also exposed to have partnered with hundreds of US police forces, enabling them to access Ring doorbells and security cameras for use in investigations.

But despite the slew of controversies, almost 400,000 Ring devices were sold last December – making it the most successful month for the company to date.

