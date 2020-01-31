Nintendo Switch Cracks 52M+ Units, Surpasses SNES In Lifetime Sales

Having already outsold the Wii U in lifetime sales just in its first year, the Nintendo Switch console has now broken another company record, managing to overtake one of the oldest and most beloved gaming consoles of all time in terms of units sold, the Super Nintendo (SNES).

Due to a strong holiday period, Switch sales hit 10.8 million units in Q4 2019, bringing its sales numbers up to 52.48 million. In comparison, the retro SNES console, which was released back in the 90s, sold 49.79 million during its entire run.

That’s about a 15% increase from the same quarter the year prior, and the best three-month period since the Switch officially launched in 2017.

The introduction of the lower-cost Switch Lite back in September 2019, the console’s gaming library getting bigger and more appealing, along with a bunch of third-party ports and first-party exclusives, has been credited as the major reasons for the console’s overall success.

In terms of specific games, Pokemon Sword and Shield has been specifically highlighted by the company, having already sold 16.06 million units since its release in November 2019.

The game is now the fifth best-selling Switch game of all time, just behind fan-favourites The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Looking ahead, the Switch’s next target in terms of units sold is the original NES, which cracked 61.91 million.

Whether the Switch cracks that record or not, only time will tell, but it sure is looking good for the Japanese video game company.